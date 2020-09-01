Brad Paisley To Guest Host Jimmy Kimmel Live

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Brad Paisley is lined up to guest host an episode of ABC’s late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The “No I In Beer” singer will host the Emmy Award-winning talk show on Wednesday, September 9th, starting at 11:35 PM EST.

Paisley will be filling in for Kimmel who has been taking a “break from the spotlight” since early June when old comedy skits featuring Kimmel impersonating black celebrities such as NBA star Karl Malone came to light.

Since then, Jimmy Kimmel Live has been featuring a variety of guests hosts, including Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Shaquille O’Neal, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Paisley’s latest single “No I In Beer,” debuted on April 15th and has become a viral hit, with a music video that features 225 fan-submitted clips from 39 countries as well as guest appearances from country music colleagues such as Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Clayton Kershaw, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, and Carrie Underwood.