CTS Eventim Names Susana Voces As Managing Director Of Spanish Ticketer Entradas

(CelebrityAccess) — Spanish ticketing platform Entradas, a subsidiary of CTS Eventim, announced the appointment of Susana Voces as managing director of the company.

Voces brings significant experience in the tech world to her new role, including leadership positions at online delivery service Deliveroo, and online marketplace eBay, where she was the company’s General Manager for Italy and Spain.

From 2007 to 2013, she led the development of the PayPal payment platform in Spain and Portugal and also did a stint at telephone maker Ericsson.

Voces assumed her new duties at Entradas on September 1st.

Spain is one of the most important markets outside Germany for CTS Eventim. In addition to ticketing, the CTS Group also operates there as a promoter of concerts and festivals.

“I’m very glad to welcome Susana on board as an seasoned international executive with great eCommerce expertise. With her broad management horizon, she will push the development of Entradas,” said CTS Eventim’s Klaus-Peter Schulenberg.