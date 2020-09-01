DJ & Producer Erick Morillo Dead At 49

MIAMI BEACH (CelebrityAccess) — Colombian-American DJ and producer Erick Morillo has reportedly been found dead on Tuesday at his home in Miami Beach. He was 49 at the time of his death.

According to Miami NBC affiliate WTVJ, Miami Beach Police officials said they discovered the body after responding to a 911 call at Morillo’s home.

There were no signs of foul play and a cause of death will be determined by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

Morillo’s death comes just days before he was due to appear in court to face a charge of sexual battery. He was accused by a woman who is also a DJ who alleged that he assaulted her in her sleep after a private party in December. Morillo denied engaging in sexual intercourse with the woman.

Morillo, whose family comes from Colombia, was raised in New York City and was a protégé of legendary house DJ Louie Vega.

His first taste of major chart success came in 1992 with “Ride on the Rhythm” and he followed it up with “The New Anthem”/”Funky Buddha” and “I Like to Move It” the following year.

He was an internationally recognized touring DJ and producer, and regularly performed at club nights in destinations such as New York, Miami, and Ibiza.