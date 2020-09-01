ASM Global Selected To Redevelop San Diego Sports Arena

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer announced that a city selection committee has chosen Brookfield Properties and ASM Global to oversee the redevelopment of the city’s venerable San Diego Sports Arena into a new entertainment district.

The 14,800-capacity arena property, historically known as the San Diego Sports Arena, was built in 1966 and currently serves as the home ice for the AHL hockey team The San Diego Gulls. The venue had a naming rights deal with Pechanga Resort & Casino that expired in May 2020.

When fully redeveloped, the property that currently houses the arena will feature a mixture of entertainment facilities, housing, parks, and office and retail.

“San Diego has assembled an extraordinary team with a proven track record to transform the San Diego Sports Arena. Our collective goal is to pursue a brand new sports arena that is surrounded by a thriving community that is second to none,” said Mayor Faulconer. A redevelopment like this is a once in a generation opportunity, and I’m confident that ASM and Brookfield’s international experience will breathe new life into this area, and create a Sports Arena district that makes San Diego proud.”

“Everyone who lives locally has an individual experience at the Sports Arena, making public engagement so important as we craft the future of this site,” added Chuck Steedman, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, ASM Global. “The future of the Sports Arena site is bright as we are committed to creating a world-class destination by delivering an exceptional mixed-use development and working towards a collective goal of building a new Sports Arena.”

The City, ASM Global and Brookfield Properties will now begin negotiations to settle on the final scope of development for the area with an eye towards presenting a finalized proposal to the City Council in 2021.