Farm Aid Announces 35th Anniversary Virtual Music Festival

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, Farm Aid announced plans to mark the organization’s 35th anniversary with Farm Aid 2020 On the Road, a virtual music festival.

Scheduled for Sept. 26th, the virtual festival will include performances from more than 20 artists and will be livestreamed via Farm Aid’s YouTube channel, AXS TV and Fans.com.

The lineup features Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson and The Boys, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Dave Matthews, as well as Black Pumas, Bonnie Raitt and Boz Scaggs, Edie Brickell with Charlie Sexton, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jack Johnson, Jamey Johnson, Jon Batiste, Kelsey Waldon, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Particle Kid, The Record Company, Valerie June, and The War And Treaty. Additional artists will be announced in the coming days.

The virtual festival also will showcase stories from farmers from across the country who will share their experiences as farmers and their vision for the future of the vital profession.

“This pandemic and so many other challenges have revealed how essential family farmers and ranchers are to the future of our planet,” said Farm Aid President and founder Willie Nelson. “Farm Aid 2020 is going to give the whole country a chance to learn about the important work of farmers and how they’re contributing to our well-being, beyond bringing us good food.”

The festival will help to raise funds for Farm Aid while the festival’s in-person event is on hiatus this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal of the virtual festival is to raise critical funds for and awareness of the organization and its mission, which it typically does through ticket sales to the annual in-person music and food festival. Farm Aid accepts donations year-round at www.farmaid.org/donate.