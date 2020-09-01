Charlie Daniel’s Son Launches A Branding & Merch Company, Charlie Daniels Brand

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Charlie Daniels Jr., son of the late Country Music Hall of Famer who died earlier this year, announced that his father’s longtime company CDB Inc will transition into Charlie Daniels Brand, a company focused on licensing, merch, and other brand ventures.

“My mom and I were devastated over the passing of my father,” Daniels Jr. said. “As the dust settles, we want to keep his legacy alive and extend it for future generations. So, we have established a new company to do just that. We’re excited for what the future holds.”

“I was blessed to have been a small part of an incredible journey that lasted almost 50 years,” added Daniels’ longtime manager David Corlew. “I’m glad to see that Hazel and Charlie Jr. are committed to extending the legacy of my friend, patriot and gifted artist, Charlie Daniels.”

Charlie Daniels Brand, Inc.’s said their first licensing venture will be announced in the coming days with additional historical Charlie Daniels projects in the works as well.

Additionally, CDB Inc. also announced the details of next year’s Volunteer Jam, which will serve as a tribute to the late country music star.

The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels will take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on February 22nd with a lineup that includes ALABAMA, Ricky Skaggs, Old Crow Medicine Show, The Marshall Tucker Band, Junior Brown, CeCe Winans, Chris Janson, Charley Pride, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, Delbert McClinton, Keb’ Mo’, The Outlaws, 38 Special, The Allman Betts Band, Cedric Burnside, Jenny Tolman, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, Scooter Brown Band, The SteelDrivers, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay.

Charlie Daniels’ band will also be on hand to perform in honor of their late colleague.