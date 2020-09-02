DEAG Expands Into Ireland With A New Joint Venture: Singular Artists

DUBLIN (CelebrityAccess) — German concert company DEAG (Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft) announced an expansion into Ireland with the launch of a new joint venture, Singular Artists.

The joint venture, launched through DEAG’s local UK subsidiary Kilimanjaro, will see the promoter partner with Irish concert veterans Fin O’Leary, Brian Hand, and Simon Merriman, will create shows in both Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Kilimanjaro will hold a majority stake of 55% in the J.V. and is also planning to expand its ticketing businesses MyTicket and Gigantic in the market as well.

O’Leary, Hand, and Merriman have a long-standing track recording in the region, including stints at Aiken Promotions where they worked with artists such as My Chemical Romance, Sufjan Stevens, The Gloaming, Alanis Morrissette, Tones & I, YUNGBLUD, the Snuts, the Dubliners, and more.

“We are pleased that this expansion opportunity has opened up for us in these challenging times for the live entertainment industry,” says Kilimanjaro CEO Stuart Galbraith. “We are all looking forward to presenting concerts and events to our audience again soon.

“DEAG is expanding despite the crisis. We are not only retaining our key personnel in the group, but even expanding it. The Irish market is extremely attractive. We will position ourselves there with top-class content and grow,” added DEAG’s Detlef Kornett.