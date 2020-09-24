The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Jac Holzman

Founder of Elektra Records, Jac Holzman signed acts from Theodore Bikel to Love, the Doors, Queen, Bread, Judy Collins and more and released classical music for the masses on the discount Nonesuch label. Listen to hear how this innovator with an ear built one of the greatest record companies of all time.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6yqU6dOFEwCd0fKpi8GAMA

https://bit.ly/2GbFw60

https://www.stitcher.com/s?eid=77988054

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/id1316200737