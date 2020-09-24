Knitting Factory Management Signs Saul Williams

(CelebrityAccess) — Knitting Factory Entertainment’s management division, Knitting Factory Management, announced the signing of noted poet, musician, actor, producer, director and multimedia performer Saul Williams

At KFM, Williams will be managed by Aaron Johnson.

“Saul Williams is a fiercely creative and independent artist, and I am excited and honored to get to work with him on all the projects he is working on.” Johnson says. “Saul is just the artist the world needs right now, and it’s my job to help him get his art and his words out there to as many people as possible.”

Williams, who first made a name for himself in Marc Levin’s award-winning film Slam in 1998, has also been featured on films such as Lackawanna Blues, New York, I Love You, and most recently, Akilla’s Escape, which debuted this month at the Toronto International Film Festival.

His writing has been featured in the New York Times, and African Voices and his poetry has been accumulated into four different collections and his spoken word recordings include 2009’s ‘The Dead Emcee Scrolls with The Arditti Quartet.’

On the musical front, he’s recorded six albums of his own, and who has collaborated with the likes of Kanye West, and Erykah Badu, with his most recent release coming in 2019 with Encrypted & Vulnerable.

“Saul is a perfect fit for KFM,” added KFE CEO Morgan Margolis. “He complements our roster of artists in an almost unique way and has an impressive range of talent in almost all fields of artistic

endeavor.”