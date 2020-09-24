Festival Of Small Halls To Return For 2020

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — The team Behind the RBC Ottawa Bluesfest (TTBOB) announced an return of their successful Festival of Small Halls with events scheduled for four locations in Ontario this fall.

The events, scheduled for the four weekends of October 2020, will see a roster of Canadian artists head to small towns across Ontario to perform for socially distanced audiences of just 50 fans.

The FSOH on October 9-11 will take place at The Almonte Old Town Hall and feature Hawksley Workman, Tom Wilson, and Tim Baker.

The festival will land then land at at Seeley’s Bay Community Hall on October 16 & 17 with performances by The Abrams and Dean Cuddy.

October 23-25 will bring music to Manotick United Church with a lineup that includes NQ Arbuckle, Kelly Prescott, and a matinee performance by Great Lake Swimmers.

The FOSH will close out on October 29-31 at St. John’s United Church in Brockville with Ben Caplan, Hannah Georgas, and Wild Rivers.

“With F.O.S.H., the original notion was to provide folks in rural areas an opportunity to enjoy the kind of music that’s usually offered in a bigger city, but in their own unique venues,” says Mark Monahan, the event’s executive director. “The growing support we’ve received from so many communities in recent years has been amazing—the way folks welcome the visiting artists is heartwarming—and you can see it means a lot to the musicians, too. For 2020, we feel we’ve taken it to the next level, with an outstanding line-up, while keeping safety measures foremost in mind.”