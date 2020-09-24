Cory Litwin Named EVP At Hallwood Media

(CelebrityAccess) — Neil Jacobson’s new writer-producer management company Hallwood Media announced the hire of noted hip-hop manager Cory Litwin as Executive Vice President.

Litwin’s client roster includes producer and recording artist Murda Beatz and his writer-producer collective Murda Gang, among others.

A Toronto native, Litwin got his start as an event promoter, including Drake’s first live show in 2009, and The Weeknd’s first large-scale event in 2011.

In 2014, he launched 2wenty 2wenty Music Group with Murda Beatz as his first client.

“Watching Cory build his business over these past few years has been incredible,” shared Neil Jacobson, Hallwood Media founder and CEO. “Cory is the rare combination of a brilliant manager and a natural A&R. He is an incredible salesman which is really important, but he also has magic ears, which is what is so rare. As an executive, he will help lead this company through the great boom in the songwriter and producer space that we are so lucky to be well positioned for.”