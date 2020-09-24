Veteran Agent Peter Nash Joins ICM Partners

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners and their London-based music agency Primary Talent International announced the hire of veteran music agent Peter Nash.

Nash will be based out of ICM Partners New York office and brings a client roster that includes Kings of Leon, Regina Spektor, The Struts, Pet Shop Boys, Steve Winwood, and more.

Nash spent almost a decade at WME, but parted ways with the agency amid the turmoil of the COVID-19 industry shutdown in March.

His curriculum vitae also includes almost two decades as a director at iconic London agency Helter Skelter and a stint running his own independent agency in New York.

The addition of Nash further bolsters ICM Partners International music division, which also saw the hire of former WME agent Simon Clarkson last month.

Clarkson will be based on London and collaborate with the team at Primary Talent, ICM Partners said in a press statement.

“I have known Pete since early in both our careers and have shared many amazing artists. He is a tremendous addition to our already formidable International team, a great agent representing some legendary clients. I am extremely happy to call him my colleague now for the first time.” said Rob Prinz, Head of Worldwide Concerts at ICM Partners.

“Very excited to join an agency that is in growth mode,” added Pete Nash. “The moves they have made to bolster their International footprint was the catalyst for me to make this move. Looking forward to working closely with Rob Prinz and Matt Bates, who are longtime friends, and the teams at ICM and Primary.”