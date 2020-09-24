Sam Kirby Yoh Named Co-Head Of Music At UTA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, UTA revealed that veteran agent Samantha Kirby Yoh has joined the agency as co-head of UTA Music and alongside current head of music David Zedick, will oversee UTA’s worldwide music operations.

“I am excited to join UTA as they continue to build out their music department to meet, protect and amplify the creativity of the artists they represent,” said Kirby Yoh. “UTA is at the vanguard of investing and sourcing incredibly innovative opportunities for their artists. Additionally, I’ve watched with great respect as UTA moves clearly with their intentions to better our music community, becoming leaders in diversity, equity and inclusion. I look forward to partnering with David Zedeck, a friend for more than 20 years and one of the most talented agents and leaders in music. I’m thrilled to get to work.”

Before joining UTA, Kirby Yoh served as Head of East Coast Music at WME with oversight over the agency’s New York music department. She also represented a roster that includes the likes of Bjork, Rosalia, LCD Soundsystem, Florence & the Machine, FKA twigs, Grimes, Alicia Keys, James Blake, MIA, Moses Sumney, Channel Tres, Banks, St Vincent, Massive Attack and The Chemical Brothers.

During her tenure at WME, she gained a reputation for innovation, leading the division into new avenues of business such as media and creative brand partnerships.

In addition to her professional career, Kirby Yoh is a founding member of “She Is The Music” an organization dedicated to expanding the representation of women in the music industry. She also co-founded “Noise for Now,” which connects performers to organizations fighting for reproductive rights.

“Sam and David see eye-to-eye on how to build a great music business and will be strong partners in leading UTA Music,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “We have long admired Sam’s success working with unique and powerful artists, and we’re thrilled she has chosen to join us. “Under their leadership, UTA Music will continue to bring innovative ideas, unparalleled service and collaboration into the lives of artists.”

Natalia Nastaskin will continue in her role at as general manager of UTA’s Global Music Group.