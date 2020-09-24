Shira Perlmutter Named Register of Copyrights, Director OF U.S. Copyright Office

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The United States Library of Congress has appointed Shira Perlmutter as the ﻿Register of Copyrights﻿ and director of the U.S. Copyright Office.

“I am pleased to announce that Shira Perlmutter will serve as the 14th United States Register of Copyrights,” said Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress. “Shira brings to this role a deep knowledge of domestic and international copyright law and policy and a background in negotiating international intellectual property agreements. She has experience working with a wide range of stakeholders and finding common ground on complex issues.”

Perlmutter will step into her new role as Register of Copyrights next month and will assume leadership of the organization during its 150th anniversary year, IE 2020.

Maria Strong, who has served as acting Register since January 2020, will return to her previous role as Associate Register of Copyrights for Policy and International Affairs.

Prior to her appointment, Perlmutter served as chief policy officer and director for international affairs at the United States Patent and Trademark Office since 2012. In that role, she worked in all areas of intellectual property, including copyright.

She’s also done stints with other federal agencies, including he U.S. Copyright Office, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Justice, and other executive agencies.

Following her appointment, Perlmutter received praise from the recorded music industry.

“Shira Perlmutter’s extensive background both in government and the private sector makes her an inspired choice to be the Register of Copyrights. Her experience as chief policy offer at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, overseeing intellectual property policy at Time Warner, and advising the World Intellectual Property Organization in Geneva gives her the diverse background and expertise to help guide copyright policy and create procedures and practices. Her appointment reflects the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden’s commitment to setting the highest standards for U.S. copyright policy, and we look forward to working with Shira as we strive for a more fair, equitable and modern copyright system,” said SoundExchange’s Michael Huppe.