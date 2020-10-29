Ticketmaster Deploys SmartEvent, A Technology Platform To Help Venues Safely Re-Open

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s ticketing division Ticketmaster announced the launch of a new suite of technology tools aimed at helping venues re-open safely in the era of coronavirus.

Ticketmaster’s SmartEvent is designed to allow venues to flexibly accommodate evolving requirements for capacity, distancing and other logistics for concerts, sports games, comedy shows and other events.

This includes spacing at venues for fans and adjusting capacity to changing social distancing regulations. The Social Distance Seating Tool allows venue operators to use custom algorithms that consider venue size, distance between seats and additional data points to create unique seating strategies for each event.

The platform can reconfigure seating plans to suit various logistics and ticket demands and to date, more than 250 clients have begun to use the platform, including the NFL, MLS, and many universities.

“We know that fans around the world are eager to return to live events and SmartEvent gives event organizers an array of solutions to help make that possible,” said Mark Yovich, President of Ticketmaster. “SmartEvent brings together our advanced technology platform and industry-leading venue and seating insights, putting Ticketmaster in the unique position to facilitate paths back to live.”