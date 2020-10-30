President Trump Says Dave Matthews Is ‘Going Places’

(CelebrityAccess) — Dave Matthews urged his fans to vote for Joe Biden during a recent interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

During the interview, Matthews took exception to the President’s apparent disregard for science and public safety in holding public campaign rallies at a time when the live music industry has been shut down due to the pandemic.

Matthews also expressed concern about the rise of “alternative facts” in American politics.

“The age of reason is being challenged by ignorance, as if they were equal partners,” Matthews said.

Matthews noted that he’s met both Democratic candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump and said that while Biden doesn’t share all of his policy views, he’s voting for Biden.

He went on to tell Tapper that when he met President Trump “not long ago” the President said he though Matthews “was going places.”

Trump may be on to something there. Matthews has won multiple Grammy Awards and every studio album he’s released since 1998’s “Crash” has peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Check out the full interview here.

<iframe width=”740″ height=”426″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/UoDbBPCD3bY” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>