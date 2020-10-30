The CMA Foundation Announces Ashley McBryde As Their First Artist Ambassador

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The CMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association announced that it has partnered with country music icon Ashley McBryde for the launch of its inaugural Artist Ambassador program as part of its Unified Voices for Music Education (UVfME) initiative.

The Artist Ambassador program will work to expand the CMA’s advocacy efforts in support of musical education, educators and students amid the challenges of the global pandemic.

For her part, McBryde will use her position as a popular recording artist to advocate for the the importance of music education in the lives of students throughout the month of November.

McBryde will work with music educators in a variety of ways including creating an original band-specific video lesson plan, meeting virtually with music educators to discuss challenges they are facing during the ongoing health crisis and sharing her own experiences with music education.

“I am so excited to be the CMA Foundation’s first Unified Voices for Music Education Artist Ambassador,” says McBryde. “Music education has always been a big part of my life and has had an enormous impact on the musician and writer I am today. It is a career highlight to be a small part of a program that will better allow teachers and students a chance to engage with music education during such unprecedented times.”

The CMA Foundation will continue to provide resources and support music educators through UVfME, and more artists ambassadors will be revealed in the coming months.