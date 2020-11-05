Matt McGinn Named SESAC’s Songwriter Of The Year

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Performing rights organization SESAC announced that Matt McGinn has been named as SESAC’s songwriter of the year for his chart-topping hits from the past year which include “Homesick” and “Cool Again” recorded by Kane Brown and “One Thing Right” recorded by Kane Brown and Marshmello.
SESAC’s song of the year went to “Even Though I’m Leaving,” co-written by Wyatt Durrette III, published by Rosest Music, and recorded by Luke Combs, marking the second year in a row Durrette has won the accolade.
SMACKWORKS Music won the award for Publisher of the Year after previously winning the award for the first time in 2018.
“We are very excited to once again recognize our talented songwriter and publishing partners with the annual Nashville Music Awards,” said Kelli Turner, President and COO, SESAC Rights Management. “Although we can’t be together in person, we are deeply honored to celebrate the creative achievements of our affiliates in a new way. Not only are we grateful for their craft of songwriting, we value their work and its connection to the human experience, which ultimately lifts our spirits.”
Country Awards:
“EVEN THOUGH I’M LEAVING”
Written by: Wyatt Durrette III
Published by: Island South Music, Rosest Music
Recorded by: Luke Combs
“PRAYED FOR YOU”
Written by: Allison Veltz Cruz
Published by: Tunes of Big Deal Music, Songs of Porterfied Music, Words and Music Songs
Recorded by: Matt Stell
“HOMESICK”
Written by: Matt McGinn
Published by: McGinndependence Day, SMACKWORKS MUSIC, Kobalt Group Publishing
Recorded by: Kane Brown
“WHAT IF I NEVER GET OVER YOU”
Written by: Jon Green, Hillary Scott
Published by: Universal Tunes
Recorded by: Lady A
“MAKE ME WANT TO”
Written by: Jimmie Allen
Published by: Endurance Music Group, Sony/ATV
Recorded by: Jimmie Allen
“EVERY LITTLE THING”
Written by: Casey Brown
Published by: So Essential Tunes, Not Just Another Song Publishing
Recorded by: Russell Dickerson
“ONE NIGHT STANDARDS”
Written by: Nicolette Hayford
Published by: SMACKWORKS MUSIC, I Love RHA, Sony/ATV, Kobalt Group Publishing
Recorded by: Ashley McBryde
“COOL AGAIN”
Written by: Josh Hoge, Matt McGinn
Published by: McGinntellectual Property, Songs For Owen Music, True Blue Works, Universal Tunes, Kobalt Group Publishing
Recorded by: Kane Brown
“EVERYWHERE BUT ON”
Written by: Lance Miller
Published by: Presley Jake Music, W C M Music Corp
Recorded by: Matt Stell
“I CALLED MAMA”
Written by: Lance Miller
Published by: Sonic Style Music, Still Working For All Inc, BMG
Recorded by: Tim McGraw
“GOT WHAT I GOT”
Written by: Michael Tyler
Published by: MTNoize, peertunes LTD
Recorded by: Jason Aldean
“ONE OF THEM GIRLS”
Written by: Lee Brice
Published by: Love Cannons Publishing, W C M Music Corp
Recorded by: Lee Brice
“DROWNING”
Written by: Josh Hoge
Published by: Songs For Owen Music, Universal Tunes
Recorded by: Chris Young
“THE GIT UP”
Written by: Blanco Brown
Published by: Blanco Theory
Recorded by: Blanco Brown
“ONE THING RIGHT”
Written by: Josh Hoge, Matt McGinn
Published by: McGinndependence Day, Songs For Owen Music, Universal Tunes, SMACKWORKS MUSIC, Kobalt Group Publishing
Recorded by: Marshmello & Kane Brown
“THE ROCK AND THE HILL”
Written by: Allison Moorer
Published by: Bernard House Music
Recorded by: Allison Moorer
“BLIND LEADING THE BLIND”
Written by: Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Ted Dwane, Winston Marshall
Published by: Universal Tunes
Recorded by: Mumford & Sons
“LETTING ME DOWN”
Written by: Jeremy Ivey, Margo Price
Published by: Peach Pit, Fisheye, BMG
Recorded by: Margo Price
“BAD TRICK”
Written by: Ray Wylie Hubbard, Judy Hubbard
Published by: Snake Farm Publishing, BMG
Recorded by: Ray Wylie Hubbard (ft. Ringo Starr, Don Was, Joe Walsh, Chris Robinson)
“TELL THE TRUTH”
Written by: Seth Avett, Scott Avett, Bob Crawford
Published by: First Big Snow Publishing, NemoIVMusic, Truth Comes True Publishing, Ramseur Family Fold Music
Recorded by: The Avett Brothers
“VICTORY”
Written by: Seth Avett, Scott Avett
Published by: First Big Snow Publishing, NemoIVMusic, Ramseur Family Fold Music
Recorded by: The Avett Brothers