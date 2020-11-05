Matt McGinn Named SESAC’s Songwriter Of The Year

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Performing rights organization SESAC announced that Matt McGinn has been named as SESAC’s songwriter of the year for his chart-topping hits from the past year which include “Homesick” and “Cool Again” recorded by Kane Brown and “One Thing Right” recorded by Kane Brown and Marshmello.

SESAC’s song of the year went to “Even Though I’m Leaving,” co-written by Wyatt Durrette III, published by Rosest Music, and recorded by Luke Combs, marking the second year in a row Durrette has won the accolade.

SMACKWORKS Music won the award for Publisher of the Year after previously winning the award for the first time in 2018.

“We are very excited to once again recognize our talented songwriter and publishing partners with the annual Nashville Music Awards,” said Kelli Turner, President and COO, SESAC Rights Management. “Although we can’t be together in person, we are deeply honored to celebrate the creative achievements of our affiliates in a new way. Not only are we grateful for their craft of songwriting, we value their work and its connection to the human experience, which ultimately lifts our spirits.”

Country Awards:

“EVEN THOUGH I’M LEAVING”

Written by: Wyatt Durrette III

Published by: Island South Music, Rosest Music

Recorded by: Luke Combs

“PRAYED FOR YOU”

Written by: Allison Veltz Cruz

Published by: Tunes of Big Deal Music, Songs of Porterfied Music, Words and Music Songs

Recorded by: Matt Stell

“HOMESICK”

Written by: Matt McGinn

Published by: McGinndependence Day, SMACKWORKS MUSIC, Kobalt Group Publishing

Recorded by: Kane Brown

“WHAT IF I NEVER GET OVER YOU”

Written by: Jon Green, Hillary Scott

Published by: Universal Tunes

Recorded by: Lady A

“MAKE ME WANT TO”

Written by: Jimmie Allen

Published by: Endurance Music Group, Sony/ATV

Recorded by: Jimmie Allen

“EVERY LITTLE THING”

Written by: Casey Brown

Published by: So Essential Tunes, Not Just Another Song Publishing

Recorded by: Russell Dickerson

“ONE NIGHT STANDARDS”

Written by: Nicolette Hayford

Published by: SMACKWORKS MUSIC, I Love RHA, Sony/ATV, Kobalt Group Publishing

Recorded by: Ashley McBryde

“COOL AGAIN”

Written by: Josh Hoge, Matt McGinn

Published by: McGinntellectual Property, Songs For Owen Music, True Blue Works, Universal Tunes, Kobalt Group Publishing

Recorded by: Kane Brown

“EVERYWHERE BUT ON”

Written by: Lance Miller

Published by: Presley Jake Music, W C M Music Corp

Recorded by: Matt Stell

“I CALLED MAMA”

Written by: Lance Miller

Published by: Sonic Style Music, Still Working For All Inc, BMG

Recorded by: Tim McGraw

“GOT WHAT I GOT”

Written by: Michael Tyler

Published by: MTNoize, peertunes LTD

Recorded by: Jason Aldean

“ONE OF THEM GIRLS”

Written by: Lee Brice

Published by: Love Cannons Publishing, W C M Music Corp

Recorded by: Lee Brice

“DROWNING”

Written by: Josh Hoge

Published by: Songs For Owen Music, Universal Tunes

Recorded by: Chris Young

“THE GIT UP”

Written by: Blanco Brown

Published by: Blanco Theory

Recorded by: Blanco Brown

“ONE THING RIGHT”

Written by: Josh Hoge, Matt McGinn

Published by: McGinndependence Day, Songs For Owen Music, Universal Tunes, SMACKWORKS MUSIC, Kobalt Group Publishing

Recorded by: Marshmello & Kane Brown

“THE ROCK AND THE HILL”

Written by: Allison Moorer

Published by: Bernard House Music

Recorded by: Allison Moorer

“BLIND LEADING THE BLIND”

Written by: Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Ted Dwane, Winston Marshall

Published by: Universal Tunes

Recorded by: Mumford & Sons

“LETTING ME DOWN”

Written by: Jeremy Ivey, Margo Price

Published by: Peach Pit, Fisheye, BMG

Recorded by: Margo Price

“BAD TRICK”

Written by: Ray Wylie Hubbard, Judy Hubbard

Published by: Snake Farm Publishing, BMG

Recorded by: Ray Wylie Hubbard (ft. Ringo Starr, Don Was, Joe Walsh, Chris Robinson)

“TELL THE TRUTH”

Written by: Seth Avett, Scott Avett, Bob Crawford

Published by: First Big Snow Publishing, NemoIVMusic, Truth Comes True Publishing, Ramseur Family Fold Music

Recorded by: The Avett Brothers

“VICTORY”

Written by: Seth Avett, Scott Avett

Published by: First Big Snow Publishing, NemoIVMusic, Ramseur Family Fold Music

Recorded by: The Avett Brothers