Court Rejects Britney Spears Bid To Remove Her Father From Her Conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A Los Angeles court has rejected pop singer Britney Spears application to have her father removed from from the conservatorship overseeing her estate.

According to the Associates Press, Los Angeles superior court judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend James Spears from his role as a conservative of his daughter’s affairs but left the door open to future petitions.

An attorney representing Britney told the court that the singer was “afraid” of her father and does not intend to perform again while “if her father is in charge of her career.”

James Spears has served as a co-conservator since 2008 after the singer appeared to suffer a public breakdown. He became the sole conservator in 2019 after attorney Andrew Wallet resigned from his co-conservatorship.

Britney began the proceedings to have her father removed in August and last month, was granted the right to expand her legal team, the AP reported.

An attorney for James Spears revealed that the pop singer’s estate is worth $60 million.