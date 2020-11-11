Artists Join Forces To Support America’s Front Line Medical Workers

(CelebrityAccess) — David Foster, Black Eyed Peas, Stevie Wonder, and Céline Dion are some of the artists lined up to appear at Celebrities Honor our Nurse Heroes: Nurse Heroes Live!, a benefit concert raising funds for programs including scholarships for nurses and their children.

Produced by Emilio Estefan, the benefit concert will take place on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. EST and will be livestreamed via the organization’s Facebook and

“I’ve had the privilege of producing some very special concerts but the response from celebrities for Nurse Heroes has been extraordinary, combined they have over 450 million fans following them on social media,” Emilio Estefan said.

“Together we can change the future – with this concert we will help NurseHeroes.org fund programs including scholarships for nurses and their children. Nurse Heroes Live! is an international gathering of celebrities, creating a global opportunity to come together and help change the future of nursing for the benefit of us all,” Estefan added.

Other artists scheduled to appear include Andrea Bocelli, Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Katharine McPhee Foster, Josh Groban, Carole King, Maluma, Leslie Odom Jr., Pitbull, Allen Stone, and The Wailers. Comedian and actor Whoopi Goldberg has been announced as the host and the show will feature special appearances by Billy Crystal, Oprah Winfrey, and more.

Taylor Swift will also be lending her support with a donation of a collectible edition ‘Folklore’ guitar signed by her to be auctioned for the benefit of the Nurse Heroes Foundation.

The 20,000 nurses of Northwell Health are the first beneficiaries of Nurse Heroes. Northwell Health is one of the largest healthcare providers in the US and the largest in New York. During the COVID-19 crisis, Northwell Health has been at the epicenter, providing medical care to over 100,000 COVID patients with the support of a team of 77,000 employees, including over 3,300 physicians and 20,000 nurses.