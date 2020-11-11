Martin Atkin’s Scratch & Sniff Music Expo Online This Saturday

(Hypebot) — This Saturday, November 14th the Midwest Music Expo heads online with a twist.

The music business conference started by Martin Atkins in partnership with Goss Advertising and his students at Millikin University in 2019 as an in-person event has pivoted to a virtual conference

Scratch & Sniff

While it’s probably too late for you to partake in the olfactory portion of the program, this will be the world’s first Scratch and Sniff conference with a hand-screened signed and numbered card to smell along with the informative panels throughout the day.

“The last thing the music business needs is something else to sniff,” said artist advocate, musician, teacher and conference host Martin Atkins. “My last 6 months has been all about pushing the envelope and inspiring people who may feel frozen in fear and anxiety right now to show them that innovation is still possible and it’s our jobs as creators to inspire, and make change.”

“Scratch and Sniff isn’t just a random world’s first thing,” he continued, “the underlying message of this conference is creativity, entrepreneurship, pivoting, and adapting and we’ll be talking about the power of stories to connect and the value of the olfactory system within our memory banks to enhance that. Plus it’s cool AF.”

Panelists include

Michael Anthony Alago who signed Metallica at the age of 23

Wendy Day, the Queen of Hip-Hop on making more money

Trey Elder from Quietpterodactyl who created the Situation Chicago compilation to benefit independent venues,

Add-2 on mentorship

Shawna Potter of War on Women

Ace Piva at OverTheBridge

Gaelynn Lea looking at different angles of handling Human Resources in our industry

SURE TO BE A DON’T MISS : Eddie Sanders in conversation with Martin Atkins on Building your team

The event is in conjunction with the Indie Week conference in Toronto and the Center for Creative Entrepreneurship in Chicago.

Admission is $20, but almost free with code MMX2020.