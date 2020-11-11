Rapper Mo3 Killed In Daylight Attack

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Dallas-based rapper Melvin “Mo3” Noble has reportedly died after he was shot in a brazen daylight attack on one of the city’s highways.

According to local CBS affiliate KTVT-TV, police sources said the incident occurred shortly after noon as the victim was traveling northbound on I-35.

An individual with a firearm exited his own vehicle and approached the victim’s vehicle on foot and fired multiple shots into the victim’s car, striking him at least once.

Other accounts suggested the shooting started before the vehicles were stopped and the assailant only approached on foot after Mo3 crashed his vehicle into the median.

An innocent bystander inside of his own vehicle was also injured by gunfire. Both victims were transported to the hospital, where Noble was pronounced dead.

The bystander was treated for non-life-threatening injuries KTVT reported.

No arrests have been made and authorities are investigating the attack.

Mo3 was signed to Boosie Badazz’s Bad Azz Music label and the two collaborated earlier this year on the album Badazz MO3. He was best known for his hit “Errybody (Remix),” another collaboration with Boosie Badazz.