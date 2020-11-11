Sinead O’Connor Postpones Most 2021 Dates For A Year-Long Stint In Rehab

(CelebrityAccess) — Irish musician Sinead O’Connor announced she was postponing virtually all of her shows in 2021 while she seeks help in year-long trauma and addiction treatment program.

The announcement, made in a long series of Twitter posts said:

Message for folks who have tickets for next year’s shows: those shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one-year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts.

This year I lost someone beloved and has affected me so badly that I became briefly addicted to a drug other than weed.

I have been addicted to weed for 34 years. A lifetime.

I grew up with a lot of trauma and abuse. I then went straight into the music business. And never learned really how to make a normal life.

Never took proper time to heal. Wasn’t ready to either.

I would ask you please to be supportive and understanding and to hold onto your tickets for 2022 because I will be back with a new album and tour.

I truly apologise to anyone this causes inconvenience to.

The last year has been very traumatic also due to one of my kids being unwell and the child is thriving now thank god but the mom needs TLC.

If I take this time to heal, I will be fit for a lifetime of touring. If I don’t, I won’t.

If you knew the six years I’ve had, you know what I’m talking about. And I will explain very clearly in 2022

Music business is a very unforgiving place for artists who need to postpone due to emotional or mental health issues.

I would ask my agents and promoters to look into their souls regarding that and to support me in taking this step toward making a life I am happy in. So that we can all make some money !!!

If taking this step means my career is over then so be it. As Mary Oliver says, I must save the only life I can.

Treatment begins next week so I’ll still be posting here until then. Mostly about what a total twat Trump is. And how he’s way too stupid not to be clever. They may as well just have Putin openly in charge of America since he’s been running it for four years anyway

However, not every show was affected and four upcoming concerts in Ireland will take place, O’Connor said.

“Someone from rehab will accompany me to the four Irish shows so worry not about those. Unless Covid prevents them I’ll be there. I just can’t leave ireland until 2022.”

O’Connor, who changed her name to Magda Davitt in 2017 and then Shuhada Sadaqat the following year after converting to Islam, continues to tour and record under her birth name.

She also teased her forthcoming album and a biography scheduled for release in 2021

“But I do got one shit kicking album yo out out before I go ; )” she added.