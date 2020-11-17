Music In Paranoid Times: Episode 15 Ft. Judy Stakee, Former Sr. VP of Creative Warner Chappell Music

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 15 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives ‘music people’ in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to music industry veteran and former Sr. VP of Creative at Warner Chappell Music, Judy Stakee, about her work helping both world-famous songwriters and newcomers alike become truly great at their craft.

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or for free HERE .

Check out Episode 15 below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>