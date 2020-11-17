Bandcamp Launches Live Stream Platform with Integrated Merch

(Hypebot) — Bandcamp has launched a live streaming platform that integrates merchandise sales from the indie music platform.

Streaming on the platform will cost 10% with all fees waived until March 31, 2021.

Bandcamp has built a basic live streaming platform without a lot of extra features. But its value comes from integrations within the existing Bandcamp ecosystem.

Key Features

Fan Notifications – “We automatically notify your fans when you announce a show and buying is a breeze since most already have a Bandcamp account and saved credit card. New fans become followers and have the option to join your mailing list.”

Integrated Merch Sales – For the many acts that already sell music and merch on Bandcamp, their fan's credit card is already on file, and existing merch is displayed right alongside their stream. "Fans can buy without interrupting the show, and their purchases appear in the chat, driving more sales."

Chat – "Optional live chat lets your fans discuss the show and lets you (or your chosen moderators) engage directly with your community."

Control Over All Data – "…live streaming is built for artists first and gives you full control of your event and your data."

Fair & Transparent Pricing – At 10% – waived until March 31st – Bandcamp live streaming is competitively priced and unlike some streaming platforms that add a ticketing fee on checkout: "We don't pretend ticketing is free and then surprise your fans with a "convenience fee" when they check out. You set your ticket price, and that's what your fans are charged."

The merch and music sales integration should make the platform particularly popular with record labels wanting to organize live streams as well as the tens of thousands of artists already on the platform.

Bandcamp is “gradually” rolling out Bandcamp live streaming now with current Bandcamp artists first in line.