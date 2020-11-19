Former UTA Agent Jesse Rosoff Joins Mint Talent Group

(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent agent Jesse Rosoff is the latest addition to the lineup at the newly-launched Mint Talent Group.

In making the jump to Mint, Rosoff will be joined by his extensive roster that includes Larkin Poe, Lissie, Alfredo Rodriguez, Pinback, Jesse Malin, Tal Wilkenfeld, TAUK, Sugaray Rayford, The Bright Light Social Hour, Dave Harrington, Nate Mercereau, Mr. Little Jeans, Caveman, Mothers, The Wandering Hearts, Yoste, Walker Lukens, Sego, Blackillac, Thomas Wynn, Haulm, Cape Francis, & Lo Talker, as well as popular podcast Song Confessional.

Rosoff most recently toiled at United Talent Agency, where he helped to expand the agency’s festival division. His C.V. also includes stints at Madison House and Georgia Theatre & Terminal West where he worked as an assistant talent buyer under Scott Orvold.

“I’m ecstatic to be joining the team at Mint Talent Group,” says Rosoff, who will be based in Los Angeles. “They are such a well-respected group of veteran agents who encompass the very culture, passion & creative vision that I feel will be the driving force in shaping our industry’s next generation of agencies and what they have to offer outside of just touring. I’m grateful for the opportunity and the overwhelming support from my clients and teams to take this next step with me in my career.”

“We are very excited and proud to have Jesse join the Mint Talent Group. I’ve known Jesse for years. I worked with him back when he was in college at the University of Central Florida promoting shows in his backyard. His genuine passion for the artist was incredibly strong then and that passion has only increased as he has developed into the amazing agent he is today. He cares deeply for his clients, their career and well being which fits perfectly with the MINT ethos,” added Mint’s Patrick McAuliff.

The addition of Rosoff brings the Mint team to 10 agents from five different companies, including C.J. Strock, formerly of William Morris Endeavor and Patrick McAuliff and Phil Egenthal, formerly of Paradigm, who teamed up to launch the agency in September.

Founding agents also included Mary Allen & Cassie Siegel, formerly of Madison House, Michael Morris & Ryan Owens (Paradigm), Peter Wiederlight (WME) and Logan Handelsman (CAA).