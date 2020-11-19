Rod Essig, Ebie McFarland, Among The New Additions To The ACM Lifting Lives Foundation’s Board Of Directors

(CelebrityAccess) — ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic foundation of the Academy of Country Music, announced the newly elected slate for their Board of Directors for the 2020-2021 term.

“ACM Lifting Lives is grateful to have our Officers continue for another term. With their service and leadership, ACM Lifting Lives has been able to help hundreds of individuals within the Country Music community who have been experiencing financial hardships this year,” said Lyndsay Cruz, ACM Lifting Lives Executive Director. “We look forward to continuing the important work of being a resource for those in need.”

This year, there were four representative director positions elected, three public director positions elected, five representative director positions appointed and six public director positions appointed by the ACM Lifting Lives Board of Directors:

Newly elected REPRESENTATIVE directors include:

1. Rod Essig

2. Ebie McFarland

3. Daniel Miller

4. Sally Williams

Newly elected PUBLIC directors include:

1. Fletcher Foster

2. Kimberly Schlapman

3. Meredith Seacrest

Newly appointed REPRESENTATIVE directors include:

1. Jackie Campbell

2. Beville Dunkerley

3. Greg Hill

4. F. Reid Shippen

5. Butch Waugh

Newly appointed PUBLIC directors include:

1. Mark Bloom

2. Chris Farren

3. Kathleen Flaherty

4. Ricky Kelley

5. Elaina Smith

6. Jay Williams

Paul Barnabee, Vice-Chairman Troy Vollhoffer, Vice-President Lorie Lytle, Treasurer Dwight Wiles, and Secretary Taylor Wolf will all continue their tenure in office.