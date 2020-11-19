The Browns
Cassius Brown, Bobby Brown, Alicia Etheredge, Bobby Brown Jr. (L-R) (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)
Breaking News Industry News Obituaries

Bobby Brown Jr. Dead At 28

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
22 0

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Bobby Brown Jr, the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a residence in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He was 28.

According to the Los Angeles Times, police responded to a medical emergency in Encino on Wednesday afternoon when they discovered Brown.

“Upon officers’ arrival, there was a person down at the location,” a police spokesman told the newspaper, adding that Brown was declared dead at the scene.

The spokesman told the Times that police believe no foul play was involved but did not provide additional information regarding Brown’s death.

Brown Jr was the son of singer Bobby Brown and Kim Ward.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post