Universal Reaches A Deal With Canada’s Cineplex To Shorten Theatrical Exclusivity Window

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal has reached a deal with Canadian movie theater chain Cineplex that will dramatically shorten the theatrical release window for movies.

The company announced on Friday that it has reached a deal with Cineplex to permit three free weekends of cinema exclusivity before movies can be delivered via premium streaming on demand platforms.

The terms of the deal the expands the exclusive theatrical window five weeks for Universal films that gross $50 million or more in their opening week before landing on VOD.

The deal with Cineplex is similar to agreements reached with major American exhibitors in recent weeks, including AMC and Cinemark. So far, Universal is the only major studio to publicly disclose such agreements.

The full terms of the deal were not disclosed.