Chicago Independent Venue League Announces Virtual Festival To Support The CIVL SAVE Emergency Relief Fund

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Chicago Independent Venue League (CIVL) has teamed up with The Giving Back Fund for the launch of CIVL SAVE (Staff, Artists, and Venues) Emergency Relief Fund, which will provide grants for Chicago venues, their staff and local artists amid the ongoing shutdown imposed by the ongoing moratorium on live events due the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency fund is open to all music industry professionals who work in Chicago venues. Grants from the fund will be awarded in phases with applications accepted on a rolling basis, starting in September, organizers said.

The grants can be used for a variety of needs, including the basics of life such as rent, utilities and food.

“The people who welcome concert-goers into Chicago’s independent venues and the artists who play their stages are as treasured as the venues themselves,” says Tim Tuten, co-owner of The Hideout and founding board member of Chicago Independent Venue League. “Live music fans have shown overwhelming support during the shutdown and have expressed a desire to do more. The CIVL SAVE Emergency Relief Fund allows them to support Chicago’s entire music community.”

The Giving Back Fund, a 501c3 non-profit organization will collect funds and oversee the application and granting process.

To help raise money for the program, CIVLization, a virtual live music series featuring performances from some of Chicago’s most recognized artists, will take place on Nov. 27th. The show kicks off at 8PM CET and will feature performances by Beats y Bateria (global), ESSO (funk), Dos Santos (psychedelic), and Half Gringa (Latinx alt-country).

Other artists lined up for series include: Wild Earp (country), Mucca Pazza (marching band), Frank Catalano (jazz), Quin Kirchner (jazz), AMI (R&B), David Boykin Expanse (jazz), SuperKnova (pop), Minor Moon (folk), Xoe Wise (folk) and more to be announced.

The virtual concert series will be live streamed for free from some of the city’s leading venues, including the Avondale Music Hall, Concord Music Hall, the Chop Shop, Lincoln Hall, The Empty Bottle and more, with some help from Audiotree. The stream will be available at https://www.civlchicago.com

“Chicago’s independent music venues, their staff, and great local artists have come together as a community to support one another,” says Matt Woodburn, co-owner of Chop Shop and producer of the CIVLization series. “Live music fans are invited to be part of the community and experience the joy of live music during a time when joy is sorely lacking.”