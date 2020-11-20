Recording Artist Jeremih In Intensive Care With COVID-19

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Chicago R&B artist Jeremih has been hospitalized in serious condition as he battles a severe COVID-19 infection.

“The COVID-19 condition he’s experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions,” a rep for the artist said in a statement to Deadline. “There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently. Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body.”

In a statement to Variety, Jeremih’s agent added that the artist had been taken off of a ventilator but was still in the ICU in critical condition.

Born Jeremy Felton, Jeremih scored hits on Def Jam in 2009 with his debut “Birthday Sex”, as well as followups such as “Don’t Tell ‘Em” and “Down On Me” which peaked in the top 5 of the Billboard 200.

Word of Jeremih’s health challenges were met with words of encouragement and support from his colleagues in the industry.

pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/o7eWGAfZJM — 50cent (@50cent) November 14, 2020