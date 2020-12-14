Reddit Acquires TikTok Rival Dubsmash

(Hypebot) — Reddit has acquired short-form social video platform” and TikTok competitor Dubsmash.

Dubsmash enables more than one billion video views per month.

The app will continue to operate as a separate platform and brand, but its “innovative video creation tools” will also be integrated into Reddit.

According to Reddit, Dubsmash’s communities are “driven by young, diverse creators.” About 25% of all Black teens in the U.S. are on Dubsmash, and females represent 70% of users. 30% of users log in every day to create videos , indicating a high level of retention and engagement

Reddit has supported video uploads since 2017 But its video-editing tools are limited, and much of the video content posted is hosted elsewhere.

“Both Reddit and Dubsmash share a deep-rooted respect for how communities come together,” said Steve Huffman, CEO, Reddit. “Dubsmash elevates under-represented creators, while Reddit fosters a sense of community and belonging across thousands of different topics and passions. It’s clear that our missions closely align and that our community-focused platforms can coexist and grow as we learn from each other.”

“In our years of building Dubsmash, we’ve learned how video can spark creativity, unlock interactions, and deepen connections within communities,” said Suchit Dash, Head of Dubsmash. “We want to continue our journey to bring best in class video products to our users, and now Reddit users. We believe in the idea of connecting creators around interests and topics, something Reddit has pioneered, in our growing Dubsmash community.”