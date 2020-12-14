Spotify Wrapped Was Developed By An Intern In 3 Months

(Hypebot) — Spotify’s popular year end Wrapped feature was developed by an intern in just three months, according to a new report.

Independent artist Jewel Ham took to Twitter to share the news: “I really invented the Spotify wrapped story concept as an intern project in 2019 and they haven’t looked back since LMAO.”

The tweet has since blown up with more than 189,000 likes, 24,000 retweets and thousands of comments. The tweet went viral with more than 189,000 likes, 24,000 retweets, and thousands of comments.

Spotify Wrapped also expanded to offer artists their yearly stats.

Just in case you are tempted to doubt Ham’s claim, she also posted her detailed (and fascinating) conceptual drawings.

According to Forbes, last year “more than 60 million users engaged with the in-app story experience” in just weeks, and it was mentioned on Twitter over 1.2 million times.

“To clarify,” Jewel wrote in another post, “for those of yall unfamiliar with #SpotifyWrapped – it used to be an email and a playlist. since 2019, it has become an interactive user experience and that right there – was my idea!”