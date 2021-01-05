Billie Eilish, Beastie Boys, Brandi Carlile Team Up With Crew Nation And Yeti For Customized Cooler Auction

(CelebrityAccess) — Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, and the surviving members of the Beastie Boys are among the artists auctioning off customized Yeti Coolers to help raise money for out of work touring professionals and venue staff.

The ‘One For The Roadies Encore Edition’ auction kicked off on Tuesday and will run through January 12th.

All proceeds of the auction will go to support Crew Nation, a global relief fund launched by Live Nation to help touring professionals to weather the extended shutdown of the industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cooler maker Yeti, who provided the customized coolers for the auction, will match the first $100,000 raised by the auction.

Other artists participating include Fleet Foxes, Grace Potter, Jon Batiste, Mavis Staples, My Morning Jacket, Tanya Tucker, The Decemberists, and Wilco, among others.

To check out the auction, or to make a bid, check here.