Lindsey Buckingham Sells His Music Publishing Rights To Hipgnosis

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Lindsey Buckingham, the former lead guitarist and vocalist of the legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac, has agreed to sell his catalogue to Merck Mercuriadis’ Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited.

The deal includes 100% of Buckingham’s publishing rights, including his Publishing and Writer’s Share, of his entire catalogue which includes 161 songs, as well as a 50% share of any unreleased compositions.

Included in the catalog is Buckingham’s 1973 debut album with former bandmate Stevie Nicks, as well as seminal Fleetwood Mac albums such as Rumours, Tusk, and Say You Will.

The deal also includes Buckingham’s five solo albums ‘Out of the Cradle’, ‘Under the Skin’, ‘Gift of Screws’ and ‘Seeds We Sow’ which includes material from the soundtracks of ‘National Lampoon Vacation’ and ‘Back To The Future.’

Buckingham’s decision to sell his publishing rights comes just a month after Stevie Nicks struck a similar agreement to sell an 80% stake in her catalog to Primary Wave Music Publishing.

“Prior to arriving at an agreement with Hipgnosis, I had wonderful long conversations with Merck Mercuriadis. I was pleased to find a kindred spirit, someone who’s a big fan of my work in Fleetwood Mac, and an even bigger fan of my solo efforts. I look forward to working with Merck and the whole Hipgnosis team going into the future, and am confident that my body of work will be curated with great heart and insight,” said Lindsey Buckingham.

“Lindsey Buckingham is one of the greatest guitarists, songwriters and producers of all time yet is still so underrated. His work with Fleetwood Mac has brought the world unparalleled joy over the last 45 years and he belongs in any discussion featuring Brian Wilson and Paul McCartney. It’s wonderful to welcome him and his iconic songs both as a solo artist and with Fleetwood Mac to the Hipgnosis family,” added Merck Mercuriadis.

Lindsey Buckingham was represented in the negotiations for the sale by managers Matt Sadie and Simon White at C3 Management, his attorney, David Altschul, of Altschul Olin & Vandergast LLP, and his business manager, Rick Mozenter of Gelfand, Rennert & Feldman.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the Wall Street Journal valued Stevie Nicks’ publishing deal at $100 million.