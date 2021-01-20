Brussels’ Centre For Fine Arts Closes For Evaluation After Blaze

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — The Centre for Fine Arts in Brussels, known as BOZAR, has closed for evaluation after suffering extensive damage in a major fire on January 18th.

According to Artnet, more than 100 firefighters were called to battle the blaze, which was largely limited to BOZAR’s roof. However, water used to extinguish the blaze and subsequent heavy rain caused significant damage to Henry Le Boeuf Hall, BOZAR’s primary performance space.

Exhibition areas near the performance hall were also damaged by water but the full extent of the damage is unclear.

Fortunately, the building is closed on Mondays and members of the public were not present during the fire, but two firefighters were injured fighting the blaze.

A spokesperson for BOZAR told a local news outlet that no artwork was damaged in the fire and that museum staff were able to remove art and instruments from the building with the exception of the hall’s recently restored organ.

In a statement, a rep for BOZAR said the building will be closed until at least January 25th while structural engineers evaluate the damage to the building.

The statement from BOZAR:

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the many firefighters who braved the danger to curtail the blaze. Our thanks also to the staff whose quick reactions and exceptional sang froid ensured a swift evacuation of the building

At present the exact cause of the fire is being investigated and experts are listing the damage to the building. There is no doubt that the damage will be extensive. Work is under way to secure the roof against further water damage and rain infiltration. For the moment it is too early to speculate about the precise damage to our exhibition spaces and concert hall.

Together with you, our fearless partners, amazing artists and dedicated team we hope to come back bold and strong as soon as possible. In the meantime, watch our website and social media for more news and updates. You and your support mean everything to us.