Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival Postpones Until June And Heads Outdoors

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival announced that the fest is moving forward for 2021 with some notable changes.

Originally planned for April 9th and 10th at the Atlantic City Convention Center, the festival has been moved outdoors for 2021 and will take place at Atlantic City’s Bader Field on June 4th and 5th.

“We are excited about the opportunity to host our festival on the 142-acre piece of property, allowing for producers to create a fun interactive celebration while also enabling the festivities to be spread out for an open-air experience,” festival organizer Good Time Tricycle Productions said in a statement published to social media.

“As a productions company, we are confident that we can maintain attendee safety while delivering the experience that some have come to expect from The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival,” the statement continued.

As a result of the move, all tickets which were originally purchased for the 2020 edition of the festival will be honored and refunds are available via Ticketmaster until March 9th.

The musical lineup for the festival will be announced on March 22nd but organizers cautioned that none of the headliners announced for 2020 will be able to perform at the 2021 edition of the rescheduled festival.