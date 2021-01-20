Donald Trump Pardons Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, And Michael “Harry O” Harris

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — In the final hours of his Presidency, Donald Trump issued a flurry of executive pardons and sentence commutations for dozens of people, including several high-profile figures in the hip-hop community.

The list included Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., the rapper known professionally as Lil Wayne, who received a full pardon after he was arrested and charged late last year with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

Notably, Wayne endorsed Trump ahead of the 2020 election and tweeted a photo of himself meeting the President just days prior to Americans heading to the polls.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

The President also commuted the sentence of Bill Kapri, better known as the rapper Kodak Black. Kapri has been arrested multiple times on firearms and drug charges, including in 2018 when a video posted to Instagram live appeared to show him showing him with drugs and a gun around a small child. He has also faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations. He took a plea deal in November 2019 that included a 46-month stint in prison and several months later, received another year in federal prison in connection with separate weapons charges.

President Trump also commuted the sentence of Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harris, who has spent the last three decades in federal prison after he was convicted of attempted murder and cocaine trafficking.

According to the Daily Mail, the President’s advisors weighed in against commuting Harris’ sentence, but former Death Row rapper Snoop Dogg was able to convince the President to release Harris.