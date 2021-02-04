Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Promoter 101

Promoter 101 – Episode 223: Tour Management 101’s Adriane Biondo, David ‘5-1’ Norman, Doug Wilson, Henry Bordeaux, Jim Runge, Mark Clark, Mary Jo Kaczka

Promoter 101Posted on by Promoter 101  Contact Me
28 0

Promoter 101 - 223The Promoter 101 Podcast features Tour Management 101’s 7 podcast hosts Adriane Biondo, David ‘5-1’ Norman, Doug Wilson, Henry Bordeaux, Jim Runge, Mark Clark, and Mary Jo Kaczka, who all bring their worlds of experience to our show and to share how they all came together.

There may not be many silver linings during Covid, but TM101 is truly one of them.

ILMC PREVIEW with Greg Parmley

Hosted By: Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg + Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce

 

 

 

 

 

Direct Link: https://is.gd/vE7gKD

Email Dan + Luke: steiny@promoter101.net

Amazon: https://is.gd/cgLbBp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/promoter101
Google Music: https://is.gd/onEmSt
iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/promoter101-29260148/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/steinypromoter101/
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/promoter101/id1163910658?mt=2
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/promoter101
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/promoter101
Spotify: https://is.gd/T5SPEC
Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/user/promoter101
Stitcher: http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/promoter101?refid=stpr
Tumbler: http://promoter101.tumblr.com/

Tweet the Guys: https://twitter.com/Promoters101
Tweet Dan: https://twitter.com/TheJew
Tweet Luke: https://twitter.com/wlukepierce
Website: http://www.promoter101.net/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/promoter101

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post