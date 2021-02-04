Dan Hill To Be Inducted Into The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

CALGARY, Alberta (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Dan Hill, whose hits include Sometimes When We Touch, and 1987’s Can’t We Try, has become the latest member of the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame will honor Dan Hill with a virtual presentation on CTV’s Your Morning airing Wednesday, February 10, that will include an exclusive live performance by Hill, who will perform some of his best-known hits.

Hill became an internationally recognized artist in the 1970s with the release of “Sometimes When We Touch” and continued to produce adult contemporary hits through the next two decades while developing a devoted fan base.

He was also an active songwriting, penning hits for artists Celine Dion, Tina Turner, Britney Spears, 98 Degrees, and Alan Jackson, among numerous others.

Over the course of his long career, Hill amassed an impressive collection of accolades that includes six ASCAP Awards and SOCAN’s William Harold Moon Award for international songwriting success.

“Dan’s songs are authentic and intimate, whether he is singing about love or social injustice,” says Vanessa Thomas, Executive Director of the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. “He may have a soft-spoken voice and sing to soft rock melodies, but his lyrics resonate as loudly and powerfully as if he were shouting it from the mountains. That is the gift that Dan has as an artist and songwriter.”