Kellie Pickler Named A USO Global Ambassador

(CelebrityAccess) — The United Service Organization, a non-profit dedicated to supporting America’s Armed Forces, announced that country singer-songwriter and actress Kellie Pickler has been named as a USO Global Ambassador in honor of the organization’s 80th anniversary.

“I am honored to join the USO as a Global Ambassador for their 80th anniversary of supporting America’s military and especially this campaign encouraging all Americans to give more than thanks,” shares Pickler. “The USO has allowed me so many opportunities to serve those who serve us, and this is another way I can help shine a light on something that matters…supporting our servicemen, servicewomen, their families and letting them know we don’t take what they do for granted.”

Pickler, alongside USO Global Ambassador Wilmer Valderrama, will support the USO’s campaigns, including the Give More Than Thanks initiative – a campaign encouraging all Americans to find actionable ways to express their gratitude for the service and sacrifice of our troops and their families.

As part of the effort, Pickler and Valderrama will be featured at entertainment events for service members, and they will work to raise awareness of the military’s needs.

Pickler has a long history with the USO and performed on her first tour with the organization in Iraq in 2007. Since then, she has completed 12 tours, visiting a wide range of international locations that includes Afghanistan, Germany, Iraq, Kosovo, United Kingdom, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Norway; and a ship at sea; as well as multiple USO shows in the U.S.

She also partnered with her husband Kyle Jacobs to participate in a USO Military Virtual Programming (MVP) sessions, which was broadcast to 34 locations in the United States, Qatar, Guam and Japan.

She is the recipient of the Department of Defense Spirit of Hope Award, Operation Troop Aid Chris Kyle Patriot Award and USO of North Carolina’s Heart for the Warrior Award.