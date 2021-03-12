Larry Gatlin Contracts COVID-19 After His Second Dose Of Vaccine

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music recording artist Larry Gatlin revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19 and said he was diagnosed with the virus just days after he received his second vaccination.

According to his publicist, Gatlin received his vaccination on March 4th, and then, just four days later, tested positive on March 8th.

“I made it 361 days without getting Covid-19,” Gatlin said. “Then, I finally get it four days after getting my second dose of Moderna. What are the odds?”

Gatlin reports that his symptoms are minor and include fatigue and a cough but said he’s otherwise doing well.

“At this moment I feel like Lou Gehrig when he said, ‘Today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth,” Gatlin tells FoxNews.com. “Folks, I feel like I have a cold, and not even a bad cold at that. I even hit a few golf balls before dinner.”

“To you who have been terribly sick or have lost friends or loved ones, my heartfelt prayers go out to you,” he added. “I have a lot of character flaws and defects you can pray about if you want to. Instead, please join me in praying for our friends and neighbors who have suffered and are still suffering, and for our country.”