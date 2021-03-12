Roger Dean’s ABWH Album Cover ‘Floating Islands’ To Be Offered As Part Of An NFT Drop

(CelebrityAccess) — Multi-media artist, and designer Roger Dean, whose work “Floating Islands, the image used in the iconc album cover for the live album An Evening of Yes Music Plus by Yes offshoot group ABWH, is offering fans a chance to own a small piece of art history.

Dean is teaming up with NFT studio THE MTAPHR to make the iconic piece of artwork, along with two others as part of his “Allurium” series, available as a digital asset in the form of an NFT offering.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, act as a digital certificate of ownership, validated through blockchain, for their associated piece of digital property. Once the NFT is purchased, the owner has the rights to resell, distribute or license the digital asset as they please.

However, its not full ownership, and the creator of the NFT can include built-in limitations on how the property gets used, or how long the sale is good for. The creator can also opt to receive royalties from future resale of the digital IP.

“There has been a growing volume of hearsay and rumor about this technology (NFT’s). It sounded strange and interesting, so after a number of approaches from friends and colleagues, I decided to try it out. The best way to learn about it seemed to be, to have a go,” says Dean. “Fortunately, at about this time I was introduced to a brilliant team of people. They all had the same idea of coming together to produce something new and wonderful. This new and wonderful ‘thing’ would be born from a magic combination of talent, experience and a sense of adventure. Whilst it may not be fair to say that we intend to go where no man has gone before, that is our direction of travel.”

If you want to own a piece of Dean’s artwork, an NFT might be the way to go but you might want to hurry. The Securities & Exchange Commission is reportedly scrutinizing the crypto currency sector. While the SEC has not directly addressed NFTs since its 2019 statement on digital assets, it appears increasingly likely that it will be forced to establish some sort of regulatory framework, for weal or woe, in the near future.