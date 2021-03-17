Westlife Signs With eastwest Records

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Irish pop legends Westlife have signed Warner Music’s eastwest Records ahead of the release of new music, which is slated to debut on the label later this year.

“Not only is it St Patrick’s Day but we are also celebrating our brand new partnership with eastwest and Warner Music. We have found a record label that share the same energy and high ambitions as the four of us, in what will be a very busy year, where there will be some surprise announcements and of course new music,” Westlife said in a joint statement.

Composed of four original members — Shane Filan, Markus Feehily, Kian Egan, and Nicky Byrne (Brian McFadden stepped aside) the Irish boy band first made a name for themselves with their 1999 self-titled debut album which included 5 number one hits. Westlife has since gone on to sell more than 55 million records worldwide, landed eight number one albums, and continue to hold the record for most consecutive number ones in the UK (seven) and most singles to debut at number one.

“Westlife is one of the most popular and commercially successful boybands of all time, and we’re thrilled to be working with them to share their new music– their fans are going to be blown away by what’s coming! At eastwest, we believe we can find new and interesting spaces for them, and we already have a lot of ideas in full swing. It’s also great to be reunited with Sonny Takhar and to be working together again after 20 years.”