The Del McCoury Band To Host A Scaled Back Version Of Delfest This Memorial Day

The Del McCoury Band announced plans for a three-day live event in place of their annual Delfest music festival.

Set for Memorial Day Weekend, the band’s plans include three days of performances at B Chord Brewing that includes the McCourys on Friday and Sunday nights with Seldom Scene stepping in to headline Saturday night along with a slew of other bluegrass bands.

As well, The Del McCoury Band are also planning to perform on Saturday at the Susquehanna Events Center in Selinsgrove, PA, as well as a “pit stop” in Cumberland with additional details to be announced next week.

“The thought of not playing on another Memorial Day Weekend was too hard to bear, so while we can’t gather for DelFest, we are glad to be doing a few shows in the region, and look forward to seeing many of our friends,” the band said in a joint statement.

Other artists announced for the show include The Traveling’ McCourys, The Gibson Brothers with Dre Anders, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Price Sisters, Sierra Farrell, Fireside Collective, The Plate Scrapers, Serene Green, Furnace Mountain, and Level Best.