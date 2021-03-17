Joe Satriani Moves His Shapeshifting Tour To 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Guitar legend Joe Satriani has pushed off his planned tour of Europe and the UK, citing the ongoing battle with coronavirus as a reason for the postponement.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, unfortunately, we have no choice but to again postpone our upcoming UK tour planned for this spring. The currently rescheduled dates are listed below (additional dates to be announced shortly). Please hold on to your tickets and we look forward to seeing and playing for everyone next year, which can’t come soon enough! Stay safe!”

Satriani’s “Shapeshifting” tour was set to kick off on April 15, 2020 at Halle 45 in Mainz, Germany, but has twice been postponed due to the pandemic. The tour now gets underway on April 6th with a performance at Train in Aarhus, Denmark with dates scheduled through late May when the tour wraps at Sala Riviera, Spain on May 29th.

The rescheduled 2022 UK dates include Bexhill, De La War Pavilion (May 1), The London Palladium (May 2), Manchester, Bridgewater Hall (May 3), Glasgow, O2 Academy (May 4), Birmingham, Symphony Hall (May 6), Gateshead, Sage Hall 1 (May 7).

The concert will feature Satriani performing selections from his 2020 album “Shapeshifter” with support from a band that includes Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty) bassist Bryan Beller (Aristocrats) and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte (Thirsty Merc) and Joe Satriani on guitar.

Additional dates previously scheduled for the tour are still in the process of being reconfigured and additional announced dates are likely.