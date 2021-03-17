Paradigm Talent To Sell Its North American Music Division To Wasserman

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After months of speculation about a possible sale, Paradigm Talent Agency has agreed to sell its North American live music representation business to Casey Wasserman’s sports and lifestyle company.

After the sale completes Paradigm’s North American music business will form a new operating unit with additional details, including a name and configuration will be announced by the Wasserman organization after the transaction closes, which is expected to happen in the second quarter of 2021, Paradigm said.

As part of the deal, Paradigm plans to sign a shared services agreement with Wasserman to ensure continuity of service to all Music clients for its talent and literary services.

Following the sale, Paradigm will continue to represent its talent and literary clients but is in talks with “strategic partners” regarding its Talent and Literary business.

As part of the Paradigm restructuring process, the private equity investor Tom Gores stepped in to provide financial backing and played a significant role in negotiation with other industry stakeholders. He will also take a stake in the new venture as an equity partner, a statement from Paradigm said.

“This agreement is a win for all parties and a vital step on the restructuring path we embarked upon more than a year ago. It represents an important transition for the incredible music agents of Paradigm and the artists they so brilliantly serve. We are huge fans of Casey Wasserman and the company he’s built, and I am very pleased that he and his team will be at the helm of this important business line. It’s both thrilling and bittersweet to reach this agreement, transition to a new era for Paradigm, and initiate a stabilizing solution during a global pandemic that has created an existential crisis for our industry,” said Paradigm’s Sam Gores.

According to a statement from Paradigm, the decision to divest Paradigm’s North American music assets has been in the works for some time but was accelerated by the impact of the pandemic on the live music sector. The agency has been the focus of rumors of an impending sale for months, including last May when the agency was forced to deny reports of a sale of its music assets to Wasserman.

“By now most of you have seen stories in the media that Casey Wasserman is in talks to purchase Paradigm, and that the deal is nearly done. Let me be clear: these stories are not accurate. There is no agreement to sell Paradigm, nor is any sale imminent,” Sam Gores said at the time in a letter to the agency’s staff obtained by Variety.

Wasserman, founded in 2002, primarily focuses on sports representation with a roster that spans professional sports such as baseball and basketball, but also includes Olympic athletes and other sports ventures, including the prominent hockey agency Acme World Sports, as well as the Lithuanian basketball agency BBaltics.