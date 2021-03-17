Parlophone Records And Atlas Artists Announce Joint Venture

Warner Music Group’s Parlophone Records and management company and record label Atlas Artists have detailed their new joint venture, which at launch will feature a roster that includes KAM-BU, New Familiar and Rachel Chinouriri.

Under the terms of the joint venture, Atlas Artists will continue to oversee A&R for the project, while Parlophone will take on marketing and distribution of the label’s music.

Parlophone Records, home to artists such as Ashnikko, Coldplay, Jay1, Kano and Tones & I, has been under the joint leadership of co-presidents Mark Mitchell and Nick Burgess since early 2019.

Parlophone has also recently formed partnerships with Disturbing London, GRM Daily and Elektra Records.

Atlas has a proven ability to identify and develop some of the UK’s most unique and fascinating talent. Duncan and Ben’s outlook and company culture is very similar to ours and that was important to us. Parlophone is, and always will be, artist focused and through this partnership we can supercharge their incredible roster on a global stage. We are very proud to welcome them into the Parlophone family,” Mitchell and Burgess said in a joint statement.

Parlophone feels like a natural and perfect partner for us. We’re incredibly proud of the company we’ve built so far and by tapping into Parlophone’s expertise and global footprint, the potential for our artists is limitless,” added Atlas Artists’ founder Duncan Ellis and partner Ben Smallwood.