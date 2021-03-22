Temi Adeniji Named MD Of Warner Music South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CelebrityAccess) — As Africa becomes one of the most competitive markets for major label expansion, Warner Music revealed that Temi Adeniji has been appointed to the combined role of Managing Director of Warner Music South Africa and SVP, Strategy, Sub-Saharan Africa.

Adeniji will take up her new role for Warner in September, reporting to Alfonso Perez-Soto, EVP, Eastern Europe, Middle East, India and Africa and collaborating with Simon Robson, President, International Recorded Music on a number of international projects.

“The world is waking up to the rich and diverse talent present in myriad thriving music scenes across the continent. As this increasingly interconnected digital world continues to remove barriers to music discovery, there is no doubt that in the years ahead we will continue to see even more global superstars from Africa,” Adeniji said.

Adeniji joined Warner Music in 2016 as Director, International Strategy & Operations, and was promoted to VP in 2019 and SVP last year.

Originally from Nigeria, Adeniji holds a degree in political science from Princeton University, a law degree from Columbia Law School, and a Masters of Law from University College London in the UK. Prior to joining WMG, she worked for several influential firms specializing in international law.

Adeniji will succeed Tracy Fraser, who was WMG’s previous Managing Director of South Africa. Fraser has led the affiliate since its founding in 2013, developing a roster of local artists. She will stay on for several months to support Adeniji in her transition.

“It’s fantastic that Temi has agreed to this challenge. Africa is a key focus for the company in the coming years, and there is no one more qualified and better able to lead our next chapter. We’ve only just scratched the surface when it comes to tapping the potential in Africa. In the coming years, cities such as Dakar, Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi will be increasingly influential hubs in the global music industry, and we want Warner to be at the forefront of that cultural transition,” added Alfonso Perez-Soto.