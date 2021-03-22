Kenny Chesney’s North American Stadium Run Heads For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Kenny Chesney and promoter Messina Touring Group announced that the Country music superstar’s 2021 touring plans have again been postponed due to the lingering malaise of the coronavirus pandemic.

The stadium tour, which as originally scheduled for 2020, and later punted to 2021 due to the pandemic, will now take place at some time in 2022, with the details still being finalized on dates.

“While many possibilities were weighed, with the varying local statutes and practices and social distancing, touring in 2021 would mean that a good percentage of people would not be able to come to the show. Rather than disappoint any of the fans, especially with safety precautions varying from city-to-city, he has decided to move his tour to 2022,” Chesney’s team said in a statement announcing the postponement.

According to the release, all currently announced stadiums will be included in the revised tour itinerary, but the show itself will be completely new, with a new name, lineup and new music.

“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” said Chesney. “There’s no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair.”

Kenny Chesney 2021 Stadiums, Cities and States forthcoming for 2022:

Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.

American Family Field Milwaukee, Wis.

Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.

Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo.

U.S. Bank Stadium . Minneapolis, Minn.

Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa.

Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.

Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Bobcat Stadium . Bozeman, Mont.

Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo.

Lumen Field Seattle, Wash.

SoFi Stadium Inglewood, Calif.

Empower Field at Mile High . Denver, Colo.

AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas

Ford Field Detroit, Mich

MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J.

Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.